HEROcoin (PLAY) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $435,922.00

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded up 41.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $9.25 million and approximately $435,922.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEROcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0373 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, HEROcoin has traded 33.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HEROcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00066168 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00019999 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $475.89 or 0.00865695 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00065638 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00096350 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,517.99 or 0.08218780 BTC.

HEROcoin Coin Profile

HEROcoin is a coin. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,225,772 coins. HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HEROcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEROcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.