HeroNode (HER) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $648.00

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. During the last week, HeroNode has traded 24.7% lower against the US dollar. HeroNode has a total market cap of $505,518.85 and approximately $648.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HeroNode coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00065329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00020708 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00072038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.91 or 0.00823670 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00096165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,210.89 or 0.07778297 BTC.

About HeroNode

HeroNode (CRYPTO:HER) is a coin. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,104,440,665 coins. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io . The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Node is a blockchain based ecosystem for dApps, allowing development without the need to understand the complicated blockchain underlying technology. Hero Node utilizes the Hero Protocol to integrate different public blockchains and build a cross-blockchain, cross-development solution for dApps. Hero Node will also build a fully decentralized node network which contains multiple kinds of public chain and IPFS storage to support fully decentralized applications. HER is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the HeroNode ecosystem. “

