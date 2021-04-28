Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 10.95% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.69.

HT traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $11.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,277. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average of $8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $439.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $13.05.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.70). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%. Research analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $109,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 108,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,554.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 247,542 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter valued at $175,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,636,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

