Hess (NYSE:HES) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Hess (NYSE:HES) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share.

Shares of HES traded up $5.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,058,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,542. Hess has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $76.95. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

In other Hess news, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 31,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $1,822,311.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,986.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $284,204.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 280,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,208,938.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 659,283 shares of company stock worth $40,757,806. 12.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HES. Zacks Investment Research cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho upgraded Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

