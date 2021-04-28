Hess (NYSE:HES) Stock Price Up 7%

Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) rose 7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $75.40 and last traded at $75.40. Approximately 50,263 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,222,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.45.

HES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho upgraded Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.36.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Hess’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hess Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -105.26%.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 34,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $2,004,512.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 189,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,863,296.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 23,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $1,698,975.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,172,940.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 659,283 shares of company stock worth $40,757,806 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 191.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 341,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,998,000 after acquiring an additional 224,718 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Hess by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in Hess by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 175,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,195,000 after purchasing an additional 109,162 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Company Profile (NYSE:HES)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

