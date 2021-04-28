Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) EVP Sells $4,459,150.92 in Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $4,459,150.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

John F. Schultz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

On Thursday, March 18th, John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $4,324,351.92.

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.15. The stock had a trading volume of 8,722,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,429,212. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.77.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 158,656,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,880,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,162 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,277,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,401,589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,541,721 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 44,979,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,004,000 after acquiring an additional 352,432 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,535,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,621,000 after acquiring an additional 203,597 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,089,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,512,000 after acquiring an additional 701,309 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on HPE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.