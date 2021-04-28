Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.58 Billion

Analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) will post sales of $6.58 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.50 billion to $6.64 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported sales of $6.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full-year sales of $27.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.20 billion to $28.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $28.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.44 billion to $29.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.63.

In related news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $4,324,351.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 10,658 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 411,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after acquiring an additional 12,617 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.7% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 17,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $787,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.73. The stock has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.31, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $16.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

