Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

OTCMKTS HXGBY opened at $101.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.23. Hexagon AB has a 1-year low of $44.80 and a 1-year high of $103.25.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.512 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 1.5%.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial landscapes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

