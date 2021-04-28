Heyu Biological Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:HYBT) Short Interest Up 700.0% in April

Heyu Biological Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:HYBT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Heyu Biological Technology stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Wednesday. Heyu Biological Technology has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.
Heyu Biological Technology Company Profile
Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Heyu Biological Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heyu Biological Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.