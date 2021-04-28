Heyu Biological Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:HYBT) Short Interest Up 700.0% in April

Heyu Biological Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:HYBT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Heyu Biological Technology stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Wednesday. Heyu Biological Technology has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.

Heyu Biological Technology Company Profile

Heyu Biological Technology Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the provision of application services; and development of business software technologies and services for business merchants and organizations. The company was formerly known as Pacific WebWorks, Inc and changed its name to Heyu Biological Technology Corporation in June 2018.

