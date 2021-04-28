H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Acquires New Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 224,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,930,000. Essential Properties Realty Trust comprises about 3.6% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC owned about 0.19% of Essential Properties Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EPRT. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,261,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 84,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 144,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of EPRT opened at $26.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.14 and a 200 day moving average of $21.51. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $26.70. The company has a quick ratio of 14.29, a current ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 3.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 152.38%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.95.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.