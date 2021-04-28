H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Acquires New Stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,000. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF makes up 6.6% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC owned approximately 0.31% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 13,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 15,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $62.26 on Wednesday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a twelve month low of $38.70 and a twelve month high of $62.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.11.

