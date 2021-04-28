H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 39,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,526,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 5.1% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 436.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 115,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,838,000 after buying an additional 23,965 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,496,000.

Shares of VTI opened at $217.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.11. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $138.37 and a 1 year high of $218.32.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

