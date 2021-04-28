H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Invests $10.49 Million in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC purchased a new position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 222,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,490,000. ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF comprises about 6.3% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTEC. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter.

DTEC stock opened at $48.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.89 and a 200 day moving average of $45.03.

