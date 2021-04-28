H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Invests $2.54 Million in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.5% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,615,000 after purchasing an additional 33,016 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $28,300,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 288.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 13,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,114.7% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,184,000 after purchasing an additional 126,779 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $85.14 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.91.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

