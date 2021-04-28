H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Invests $6.70 Million in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 89,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,702,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 4.0% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

BATS:IEFA opened at $75.12 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.16.

