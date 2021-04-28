H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Invests $6.71 Million in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 108,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,705,000. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 262,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,073,000 after buying an additional 51,087 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $10,951,000. FLC Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,177,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 70,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHP opened at $61.90 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $62.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.52.

