H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 67,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 15,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.17. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $51.46.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.