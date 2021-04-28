H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Takes $4.08 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 2.4% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 579.5% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,842,000 after buying an additional 46,272 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 23,746 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,714,000. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 68.4% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 532,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,207,000 after purchasing an additional 216,031 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $89.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.57. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.21 and a 1-year high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.