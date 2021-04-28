Hibernia REIT (OTCMKTS:HIBRF) Trading Down 5%

Hibernia REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:HIBRF) traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.32 and last traded at $1.32. 3,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 3,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.38.

About Hibernia REIT (OTCMKTS:HIBRF)

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂREITÂ), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

