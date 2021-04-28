Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.54-$3.66 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.59. Highwoods Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.540-3.660 EPS.

Shares of HIW traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.73. 25,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,904. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.20. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $45.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.66%.

Several analysts have recently commented on HIW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut Highwoods Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Highwoods Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.83.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

