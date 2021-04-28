Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.54-$3.66 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.59. Highwoods Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.540-3.660 EPS.
Shares of HIW traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.73. 25,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,904. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.20. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $45.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14.
Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently commented on HIW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut Highwoods Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Highwoods Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.83.
Highwoods Properties Company Profile
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
