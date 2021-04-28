Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 57,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Banc of California at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Banc of California by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,342,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BANC. TheStreet raised shares of Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Banc of California from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Banc of California from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.08.

Shares of BANC stock opened at $17.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.93 and a 200 day moving average of $16.26. Banc of California, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.53, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Banc of California had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 1.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Banc of California, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

