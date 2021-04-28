Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GRWG. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 1,369.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 234,045 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in GrowGeneration by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 10,932 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GRWG shares. Roth Capital downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Alliance Global Partners cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.13.

In related news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $395,151.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 13.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GRWG opened at $45.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.67. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $67.75. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 901.18 and a beta of 3.09.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $61.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.87 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 2.14%. Analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

