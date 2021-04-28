Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 52.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 554 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,353.00 to $2,625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,953.00 price objective (up previously from $2,470.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,219.26.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,290.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,230.38 and a one year high of $2,324.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,149.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,894.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.