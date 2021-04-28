Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Invests $1.12 Million in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 50,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Provident Financial Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFS. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,167 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James A. Christy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $93,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,294.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Provident Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock opened at $23.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.69. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $24.20.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $109.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Provident Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.87%.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

