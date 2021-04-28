Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 369.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Freshpet by 255.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Freshpet from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.94.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $183.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,663.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.17 and a 200 day moving average of $144.73. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.01 and a 12 month high of $183.28.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $84.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.59 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.87, for a total value of $339,230.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 154,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,215,527.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $382,797.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,343 shares in the company, valued at $13,092,563.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,460 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,466. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

