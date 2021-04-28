Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $621,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter worth $34,631,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,051,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,521,000 after purchasing an additional 220,459 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 597,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,185,000 after purchasing an additional 147,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,741,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,139,000 after purchasing an additional 104,731 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 585 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $53,299.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,091,439.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas S. Terry sold 2,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.46, for a total value of $181,911.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,656,224.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,176 shares of company stock worth $2,771,619. 10.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UMBF shares. Raymond James raised their price target on UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $97.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.60 and its 200-day moving average is $76.50. UMB Financial Co. has a one year low of $40.02 and a one year high of $99.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.32 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.62%. UMB Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.