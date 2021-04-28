Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in WD-40 by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $252.42 on Wednesday. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $165.91 and a 12 month high of $333.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.37 and a beta of -0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $288.74 and a 200-day moving average of $276.41.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $111.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.30 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 65.45%.

WDFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on WD-40 from $353.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

