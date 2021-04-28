Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 66,400 Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 66,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Organogenesis at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Organogenesis during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Organogenesis during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 317.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 47,702 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORGO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.10.

In other Organogenesis news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 16,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $214,119.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,108.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,594,976 shares in the company, valued at $222,933,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 397,196 shares of company stock valued at $3,281,101. Company insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $21.32 on Wednesday. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -355.33 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.82.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $106.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.30 million. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.03%.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

