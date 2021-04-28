Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 5.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AIMC. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Shares of AIMC stock opened at $64.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.03, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $66.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.20.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $453.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.39%.

In other news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $145,367.14. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

