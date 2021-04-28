Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth $39,542,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at $29,477,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,994,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,637 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 149.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,390,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,577,000 after buying an additional 1,433,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 1,250.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,070,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,379,000 after buying an additional 991,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

CHX opened at $20.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.82 and a 200-day moving average of $16.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 3.41. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $706.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.89 million. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 54.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 185.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen increased their target price on ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. ChampionX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

In related news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $407,686.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 649,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,091,137.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

