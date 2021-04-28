Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRTN. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Triton International in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Triton International in the fourth quarter valued at about $443,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Triton International by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Triton International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triton International in the fourth quarter valued at about $838,000. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Triton International alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRTN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triton International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Triton International from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of TRTN stock opened at $55.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.25. Triton International Limited has a 1 year low of $25.37 and a 1 year high of $61.88.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $337.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.52 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 22.11%. Analysts forecast that Triton International Limited will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Triton International’s payout ratio is presently 49.89%.

In other Triton International news, Director Simon R. Vernon sold 12,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $733,527.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 189,778 shares in the company, valued at $10,912,235. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.