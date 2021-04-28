Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Releases Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.384-0.384 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $309 million-$309 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $294.98 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura raised shares of Himax Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Himax Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NASDAQ:HIMX traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $13.80. 48,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,038,266. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.80 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Himax Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.18.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The business had revenue of $275.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.87 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.44%. Himax Technologies’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Himax Technologies will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

