Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Short Interest Down 83.4% in April

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 83.4% from the March 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hitachi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Hitachi alerts:

Shares of HTHIY traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.31. The company had a trading volume of 32,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,480. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.60. Hitachi has a 1-year low of $56.26 and a 1-year high of $100.86. The stock has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of 56.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information technology, energy, industry, mobility, and smart life solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers systems integration, consulting, and cloud services, as well as servers, storage products, software, telecommunications and network equipment, and ATMs; industrial machinery and plants, elevators, escalators, and railway systems; thermal, nuclear, and renewable energy power generation systems; and transmission and distribution systems.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.