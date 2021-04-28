HollyFrontier (HFC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect HollyFrontier to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 3.34%.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock opened at $34.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HollyFrontier has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $42.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 3,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $124,356.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,189.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HFC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.71.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

