Holo (HOT) Price Hits $0.0158 on Major Exchanges

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One Holo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0158 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Holo has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Holo has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion and approximately $639.85 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Holo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00065762 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00020058 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $463.50 or 0.00847174 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00065756 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00096143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,465.33 or 0.08161575 BTC.

Holo Profile

Holo (HOT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 169,164,199,065 coins. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Holo’s official website is holochain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Buying and Selling Holo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Holo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Holo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.