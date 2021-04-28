Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.000-1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion.Hologic also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.00-1.15 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HOLX. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hologic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.40. 2,475,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.75. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic has a 12 month low of $48.39 and a 12 month high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

