Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. Hologic’s revenue was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Hologic updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 1.000-1.150 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $1.00-1.15 EPS.

Shares of HOLX stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $72.40. 2,475,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,404. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.75. Hologic has a 1-year low of $48.39 and a 1-year high of $85.00.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.87.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

