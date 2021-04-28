Homeros Achieves Market Cap of $36.03 Million (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. During the last seven days, Homeros has traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. Homeros has a total market capitalization of $36.03 million and $4.65 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Homeros coin can now be purchased for about $0.0700 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00065326 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00020017 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.33 or 0.00883440 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00065343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.15 or 0.00096742 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 41.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Homeros Coin Profile

Homeros (HMR) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Homeros Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

