Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 633,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,538 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $17,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Honda Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 156.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 357.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HMC stock opened at $30.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $22.03 and a 52-week high of $31.92. The firm has a market cap of $52.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.83. Honda Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.27 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

