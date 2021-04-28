Honest (HNST) Price Hits $0.0281 on Major Exchanges

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Honest has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and $58,494.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Honest has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00061831 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.31 or 0.00276385 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $564.36 or 0.01030851 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00025746 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $390.89 or 0.00713996 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,774.49 or 1.00050113 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars.

