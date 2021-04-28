Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,724 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $14,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Hambro & Partners increased its position in Honeywell International by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 4,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. First American Bank lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 52,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 231,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 131,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 12,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

NYSE:HON opened at $222.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.11 and a twelve month high of $232.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HON shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.27.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.