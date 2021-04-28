Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up approximately 2.0% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $23,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 14,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co of Kansas boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 2,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.27.

NYSE:HON opened at $222.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.69. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.11 and a 12 month high of $232.35.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

