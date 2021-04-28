Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 6.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

HOPE traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $15.12. 42,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,608. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hope Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $16.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

