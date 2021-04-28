HOQU (HQX) Price Tops $0.0033 on Exchanges

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One HOQU coin can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HOQU has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. HOQU has a total market cap of $564,343.24 and $244,748.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00066086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00020157 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $462.81 or 0.00847144 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00065852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.70 or 0.00096458 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,471.71 or 0.08185150 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HOQU is a coin. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

HOQU Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

