Horizon Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HZAC) Short Interest Update

Horizon Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HZAC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decrease of 66.3% from the March 31st total of 55,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 577,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSE HZAC opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00. Horizon Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $11.34.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tuttle Tactical Management increased its holdings in Horizon Acquisition by 360.6% in the first quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 249,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 195,513 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Horizon Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $4,509,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,002,000.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in financial, technology and business services sectors.

