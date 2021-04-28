Horizon Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $31.48 Million (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001442 BTC on popular exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a market capitalization of $31.48 million and approximately $169,236.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00061608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.19 or 0.00275222 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $564.01 or 0.01033566 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $400.83 or 0.00734534 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00025876 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,488.31 or 0.99852269 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizon Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

