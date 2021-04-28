Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Announces Earnings Results

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 21.85%.

NASDAQ HRZN traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $16.96. The company had a trading volume of 7,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,351. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.55. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $17.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.40 million, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is 78.95%.

HRZN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Compass Point cut Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.10.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

