Horizon Therapeutics Public (HZNP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Horizon Therapeutics Public to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $745.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.20 million. On average, analysts expect Horizon Therapeutics Public to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $95.34 on Wednesday. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $96.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.49.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 4,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $385,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,518,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total transaction of $1,354,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,969 shares of company stock valued at $18,568,833. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HZNP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.08.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

