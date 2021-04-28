Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Sets New 52-Week High at $107.00

Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 107 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 106.20 ($1.39), with a volume of 162218 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102 ($1.33).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Hostelworld Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £123.53 million and a P/E ratio of -2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 85.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 75.99.

Hostelworld Group plc operates an online hostel booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. It operates through its Hostelworld brand. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing, and research and development services.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hostelworld Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostelworld Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.