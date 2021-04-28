Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Sets New 52-Week High at $107.00

Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 107 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 106.20 ($1.39), with a volume of 162218 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102 ($1.33).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £123.53 million and a P/E ratio of -2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 85.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 75.99.

Hostelworld Group Company Profile (LON:HSW)

Hostelworld Group plc operates an online hostel booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. It operates through its Hostelworld brand. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing, and research and development services.

