Howdoo (UDOO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $348,285.00

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 28th. Over the last week, Howdoo has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. One Howdoo coin can currently be bought for $0.0304 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Howdoo has a market capitalization of $13.42 million and $348,285.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00065129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00020605 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00069116 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $452.68 or 0.00829626 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00096401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,269.48 or 0.07824696 BTC.

Howdoo Coin Profile

Howdoo is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 840,696,363 coins and its circulating supply is 441,327,301 coins. Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Howdoo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Howdoo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Howdoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

